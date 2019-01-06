Fatal stabbing marks Toronto's 1st homicide of year

Toronto has recorded its first homicide of 2019 after a man in his 30s was stabbed to death in a highrise apartment building in Scarborough early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to 40 Gordonridge Place, near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue, at 12:24 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

The caller told police that a man was suffering obvious signs of trauma, according to Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

When officers arrived, they located a man with life-threatening injuries. He had been stabbed in his upper body area.

Toronto police's homicide squad has taken over the investigation into the city's first homicide of the year. (John Hanley/CBC)

Attempts were made to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

"This would make homicide number one for the year 2019," she said.

Officers have secured the scene and Toronto police's homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

No suspect information available

Arrogante said detectives are trying to determined what happened before the man was killed

"We don't know what had taken place prior to the homicide, no, at least not at this point," she said.

No weapon has been recovered.

Arrogante could not say if police have talked to any witnesses yet. She also could not confirm if next of kin has notified.

Police said no suspect information is available.