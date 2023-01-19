A 70-year-old woman was the victim of the first homicide of the year in the city, Toronto police said Thursday.

In a news release with few details, police said that first responders were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and Seneca Hill Drive in North York around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

They found the woman "in medical distress with injuries." She was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was arrested at the same scene and charges are pending — though police did not say what they expect those charges to be.

Police are still working to notify the woman's next of kin, so they did not release her name.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who might have seen or heard anything unusual in the area, to come forward or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.