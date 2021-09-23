2 charged with first-degree murder in shooting of Oshawa teen

Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager in Oshawa two years ago.

Durham Regional Police say the two men, a 22 year old and an 18-year-old, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with incident, which happened in August of 2019.

Police say they were called to a townhouse complex on Pentland Street near Keele Street and Rutherford Road that night after several shots were fired.

They say 18-year-old Devon Patten, of Oshawa, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.