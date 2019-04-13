Man, 19, appears in court to face murder charge in Toronto PATH stabbing

A 19-year-old Toronto man appeared in court on Saturday morning to face a charge of first-degree murder in a stabbing death in the city's underground PATH network.

The man is accused of killing Rae Cara Carrington, 51, of Toronto on Wednesday. Toronto police say the man was arrested by provincial police in the Midland, Ont., area on Friday.

The man was remanded into custody. The Crown has put in place a no contact order between him and eight other people.

Wearing a white jumpsuit in court, the man showed little visible emotion during his brief appearance. He was ordered to reappear in court in person on April 23 at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, police and paramedics were called to a food court in the area of King Street W. and Bay Street at about 7:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Carrington with life-threatening injuries from "apparent stab wounds." She had been stabbed more than once.

Toronto paramedics tried to save her life but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency vehicles were parked outside the food court where the fatal stabbing took place on Wednesday evening. (Sue Reid/CBC)

Police have said the stabbing was targeted but they have not said whether the accused and victim knew each other, or if so, how they knew each other.

Wednesday's killing took place in roughly the same area where newlywed Rosemarie Junor was fatally stabbed in a Shoppers Drug Mart in 2015 by a stranger, Rohinie Bisesar. Bisesar was found not criminally responsible late last year in that death.

Venors at the food court said Carrington was always smiling, so much so that she was affectionately called "Rae of Sunshine." She was an employee at a sandwich counter.

Carrington had been living in a homeless women's shelter, where residents knew her as "Aime," CBC News has learned.

A makeshift memorial was set up at her workplace on Friday, with people placing bunches of flowers near the food court where she died.