1st human West Nile virus case confirmed in Toronto of 2018, health officials warn

Toronto Public Health officials confirmed a resident tested positive for the West Nile virus — the first human case diagnosed in the city this year.

The agency issued a news release Friday warning the public of the finding, saying the person tested positive for the virus in hospital and is now recovering at home.

"While the risk of becoming infected with West Nile virus in Toronto is very low, now is a good time to remind residents of the ways they can protect themselves from mosquito bites and help reduce the risk of infection," Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear where or when the resident contracted the virus.

Toronto Public Health confirmed 26 human cases of West Nile virus in 2017 — up more than 25 per cent from the previous year.

The virus is mainly transmitted to humans by bites from infected mosquitoes. But Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) says urban residents shouldn't fear enjoying the outdoors.

"West Nile is a bird's disease that common house mosquitos can contract. The actual risk is in smaller bodies of water, not conservation areas," said Scott Jarvie, the TRCA's associate director of environmental monitoring and data management.

Toronto Public Health recommends residents take the following preventative measures to avoid mosquito bites: