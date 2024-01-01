Introducing the first few GTA babies born in 2024

Couples around the GTA welcomed their newborns as the new year rolled in.

In Brampton, baby Kaur was born right as the clock struck midnight Monday, William Osler Health System announced.

A baby girl born to a Brampton couple, the child weighed in at eight pounds six ounces.

Over at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, at the same time, baby Antonio arrived, weighing six pounds and 11 ounces.

In a news release from Trillium Health Partners, parents Stephanie and Tino said the baby was the first grandchild on both sides of their family.

Parents Tino and Stephanie welcomed their child Antonio at midnight on Jan. 1., 2024 at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga. (Trillium Health Partners handout)

"Everyone's so excited," said the parents.

"Both sides of the family are just full of joy and thrilled for Stephanie and Tino."

Over in Newmarket, baby Lucas was born to locals Reem and Bisher just 14 minutes later at Southlake Regional Health Centre.

"Both the baby and mother Reem are doing well," the hospital announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Parents Bisher (left) and Reem (middle) welcomed baby Lucas at Southlake Regional Health Centre at 12:14 a.m. on New Year's Day. (SouthlakeRHC/X)

At 12:27 a.m., baby Mia was born at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital. Weighing in at seven pounds and 14 ounces, the baby marks the first child for Maple, Ont., parents Katie and Vic, Mackenzie Health said in a release.

"We're very grateful to everyone here," said Vic and Katie in the release. "Having the first baby of 2024 was really special."

Maple, Ont., parents Vic and Katie welcomed their first baby Mia at 12:27 a.m. at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital on New Year's Day. (Mackenzie Health handout)

Meanwhile, over at Etobicoke General Hospital, another set of Brampton parents welcomed a child, William Osler Health System added. Baby Donker was born at 12:32 a.m.

A Brampton couple welcomed Etobicoke General Hospital's first baby of 2024 at 12:32 a.m. (William Osler Health System handout)

At Mount Sinai Hospital five minutes later, baby Botelho was born.

And a bit more than a couple hours later, the Pramanik family welcomed their own baby at 2:53 a.m. at Humber River Health.

"Congratulations to all parents welcoming their New Year's Babies!" the hospital wrote in a post on X.