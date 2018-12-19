Police investigating possible drive-by shooting outside elementary school

Toronto police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting outside Firgrove Public School.

A call about the shooting came in at 3:05 p.m., police said.

There are reports that a male victim was shot in front of the school. Police have not yet confirmed if the injury occurred but officers have found "evidence of gunfire" at the scene.

Const. David Hopkinson said police have secured the building and that no further injuries have been reported from anywhere inside the school.

Students were placed in a full lockdown, but are now being released class by class. Parents are allowed to pick up their children but some area roads remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Officers are searching the area for a suspect, who was reportedly last seen in a white or silver SUV or minivan.

Firgrove Public School is located near Jane and Finch and serves students from junior kindergarten to Grade 5.