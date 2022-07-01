Boy, 14, charged after allegedly setting off fireworks on GO train

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly setting off fireworks on a GO Train.

It's the second incident involving fireworks on Metrolinx property this week, the transit agency's spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said.

Just days ago, fireworks were set off "directly at one of our station staff," she said in an email.

Aikins says Metrolinx received a report that a group of young people set off fireworks from the floor of a cab Thursday night. Special constables pulled the group off the train at Rouge Hill station, she said.

Police say the boy was travelling with a 16-year-old around 9:30 pm. Both were pulled off the train, but the older of the two was released.

The 14-year-old now faces a charge of mischief under $5,000.

"Fortunately, neither incidents caused serious injuries," Aikins said. "However, setting off fireworks in the direction of people or on trains is incredibly dangerous and could result in serious charges."