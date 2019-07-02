'Don't do what they're doing,' police warn after reports of fireworks near gas station
It might seem like common sense, but police took to Twitter after reports of a group doing just that
Don't light your fireworks near a gas pump.
It might seem like common sense, but Peel Regional Police took to Twitter Monday night with a warning to the public about fireworks safety after a call about a group setting off fireworks beside a gas station in the Bloor Street and Fieldgate Drive area in Mississauga.
Police say they received the report around 9:30 p.m. on Canada Day.
"Please don't do what they're doing," Peel police said in a tweet.
Officers made their way to the scene, but the group was gone by the time they arrived, they later tweeted.
No arrests were made.
