'Don't do what they're doing,' police warn after reports of fireworks near gas station

Don't light your fireworks near a gas pump. 

It might seem like common sense, but Peel Regional Police took to Twitter Monday night with a warning to the public about fireworks safety after a call about a group setting off fireworks beside a gas station in the Bloor Street and Fieldgate Drive area in Mississauga. 

Police say they received the report around 9:30 p.m. on Canada Day.

"Please don't do what they're doing," Peel police said in a tweet.

Officers made their way to the scene, but the group was gone by the time they arrived, they later tweeted.

No arrests were made. 

