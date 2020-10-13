Video captures firework attack on worker at Peel gas station

Police say they've arrested one man and are looking for another suspect after the pair allegedly used a firework, commonly called a roman candle, to assault a gas station clerk in Mississauga.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on July 4 this year at a gas station on Eglinton Avenue East, Peel police said in a news release Tuesday.

Surveillance video posted online by investigators shows the two walk into the store and head to the back, where one appears to begin filming with his smartphone while the other lights the firework before aiming at the clerk behind the register.

The employee tries to hide from the burning projectiles behind the counter, but the suspect with the firework approaches him and begins firing at him point-blank. In the video, the other suspect can be seen filming the employee from the other side of the counter.

Police say the gas station clerk had minor injuries.

WATCH | Surveillance video captures alleged firework attack on gas station employee:

The man who filmed the alleged assault, a 21-year-old from Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief endangering life and forcible confinement, police said. He has a court appearance scheduled for December 15.

Investigators are still looking for the other suspect alleged to have fired the roman candle and are asking for the public's help to identify him. Police say he may be in his late teens, with long black hair.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact Peel police.