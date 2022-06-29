Fireworks are returning to Ashbridges Bay to celebrate Canada Day on Friday, but police and residents are anxious to prevent a repeat of the violence that led to multiple injuries and arrests during the last long weekend.

The Victoria Day weekend celebrations drew huge crowds to the Beach neighbourhood in Toronto's east end last month. But the festivities were marred by shootings, stabbings and people shooting fireworks at others. There were more than 20 arrests and seven police officers were injured. This long weekend, police say they have a plan to ensure that doesn't happen again.

"Our public safety plan is quite robust," said Toronto police spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson.

"We want everyone to enjoy safely. No criminal activity will be tolerated."

He said police will have additional resources in the area for the whole weekend, including, "officers in a number of different mediums, walking, riding bicycles, in cars on patrol, maybe even on horseback and some ATVs."

Police made multiple arrests during the Victoria Day long weekend in the Beach neighbourhood after multiple stabbings, shootings and robberies. People were also injured when fireworks were shot directly at them. (CBC)

Hopkinson said some officers will be in plain clothes among the crown. Officers will also have body cameras and will have access to other video footage in the event of a criminal investigation.

Police are also reminding people that setting off personal fireworks in a park or at the beach is prohibited. Signs are also posted indicating this at entrances to the park.

'Pretty excited'

But the mayhem on the Victoria Day weekend isn't dampening everyone's enthusiasm Some can't wait for the sky to light up for the crowds on July 1.

Edu Munoc, a student from Peru, has only been in Canada for two months. After months of pandemic public health measures, he said this will be the first huge public event he will be attending.

"I'm pretty excited because it will be my first Canada Day here in Canada," he said. "I'm very excited and I heard about the fireworks so I'm planning on coming with my friends."

Thaoita Mignacca, told CBC Toronto she thinks fireworks are beautiful and says last month's violence isn't clouding her decision to come out this time.

"I think people should enjoy. It's summertime. We are post-COVID so just come by and enjoy it." she said.

Const. David Hopkinson, a Toronto police spokesperson, says there is a robust plan in place for the Canada Day long weekend to ensure public safety at Ashbridges Bay. (CBC)

But others aren't so sure. John Morris said he's worried about a Victoria Day weekend repeat in the neighbourhood.

"I'm typically down here but I don't know the scene is not the best. The fireworks are terrific … I've watched them for years, but I don't like what's going on here," he said.

"There seems to be some people who are bored and who have been locked down for too long and looking for something to relieve their frustration," he said, and while he understands that feeling he says shooting fireworks at others is certainly not a good idea.

"I wouldn't be delighted at that happening again … I might just skip it," he said.

Edu Munoc says he is excited to see the fireworks for the first time at Ashbridges Bay. (CBC)

Coun. Brad Bradford, who represents Ward 19, Beaches East York, says he's heard these types of concerns from residents loud and clear after last long weekend.

But after talking about them with James Ramer, Toronto's interim chief of police, he's now eager to see this weekend's safety plan rolled out.

"Ensuring safety for all is paramount for the local residents and visitors who, like me, are looking forward to getting out to safely take part in the Canada Day celebrations we've been missing," Bradford told CBC News in an emailed statement.

Police are advising that drivers can expect delays due to road closures, including on Lake Shore Boulevard. Parking enforcement will also be high, say police.

Those looking to take in the fireworks are being advised to take the TTC, which will will have additional buses on the Coxwell and Woodbine routes to accommodate the influx of visitors.