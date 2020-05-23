Firefighters battle 2 overnight blazes in Toronto

Toronto firefighters tackled two overnight blazes Friday, one in a highrise apartment and another that began in a garage.

Just before 11 p.m., crews were called to a highrise on Wellesley Street near Sherbourne Street. A fire had broken out in a unit on the 24th floor.

There was a "tremendous amount of smoke" in the building, said Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell, and a heavy fire load in the unit.

Residents were evacuated from the building but are now back inside, said Powell.

No injuries were reported, he said.

Fire in garage near Davenport and Dufferin

Later around 2:20 a.m. firefighters were called to another fire that started in a garage on Westmount Avenue.

The fire spread to the back of the house and two adjacent houses, near Davenport Road and Dufferin Street.

The garage was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Powell said. Crews knocked down the main part of the fire within 30 minutes.

The backs of the homes were damaged, said Powell, but nobody was injured.