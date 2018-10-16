Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at recycling plant near Keele and Eglinton

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a recycling plant in the northwest end of the city that could threaten the groundwater and sewage systems.

Emergency crews were called to 103 Ingram Drive, in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue area, shortly before the noon hour Tuesday.

Heavy black smoke billowed through the neighbourhood as fire crews struggled against the heat of the flames, Capt. David Eckerman told CBC Toronto.

Firefighters have been able to access the facility to search for people inside.

Eckerman said it appears a boiler in the basement is the source of the blaze, and crews have not been able to shut it down yet.

While the facility is in an industrial area, wind direction will determine whether the fire affects nearby residential areas, Eckerman said.

He added that the Ministry of Environment will be notified over concerns oil may have gotten into the groundwater and sewage systems.

