Toronto fire captain critically injured while battling downtown blaze released from hospital

Toronto's fire chief says a captain who was critically injured while battling a blaze earlier this month has been released from hospital.

Now this is great news! This is <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> Captain Warren (seated) and Firefighter Leimonis (crutches) leaving the Hospital together. As they explained, “we came in here together and we will go out together too”. On the road to recovery! (Posted with permission) <a href="https://twitter.com/TPFFA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPFFA</a> <a href="https://t.co/ad1tFF1dZ5">pic.twitter.com/ad1tFF1dZ5</a> —@ChiefPeggTFS Chief Matthew Pegg shared a photo on Twitter showing Capt. James Warren leaving a downtown hospital flanked by a fellow firefighter.

Warren was rushed to the intensive care unit on November 2 when he fell off a roof while helping extinguish a fire at an abandoned building in the city's downtown core.

The other firefighter shown in Pegg's photo also fell off the roof, but was less seriously injured.

According to Pegg, the two firefighters said they came into the hospital together and would leave together as well.

The fire is being investigated as arson and police are still searching for a suspect.

