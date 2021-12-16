Person without vital signs after fire in Toronto's east end
Part of the building has been evacuated and TTC is sending shelter buses for its occupants
One person is without vital signs after a fire broke out at a building in Toronto's Beach Hill neighbourhood.
Toronto police were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of a fire inside a unit. Police tweeted it was a two-alarm fire.
The victim is in hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.
Meanwhile, part of the building has been evacuated and the TTC is sending shelter buses for its occupants.
Roads in the area have been closed.
FIRE:<br>Woodbine Av + Gerrard St E<br>* 9:42 pm *<br>- In the building<br>- Fire in a unit<br>- 2nd alarm<br>- 1 Person found VSA<br>- Medics working on him<br>- Emergency run to hospital<br>- Part of building evacuated<br>- TTC sending shelter buses<br>- Roads closed in area<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2418561?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2418561</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/POp4fzzgMg">pic.twitter.com/POp4fzzgMg</a>—@TPSOperations