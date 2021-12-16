Person without vital signs after fire in Toronto's east end

One person is without vital signs after a fire broke out at a building in Toronto's Beach Hill neighbourhood.

Toronto police were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of a fire inside a unit. Police tweeted it was a two-alarm fire.

The victim is in hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

Meanwhile, part of the building has been evacuated and the TTC is sending shelter buses for its occupants.

Roads in the area have been closed.