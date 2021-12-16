Skip to Main Content
Person without vital signs after fire in Toronto's east end

One person is without vital signs after a fire broke out at a building in Toronto's Beach Hill neighbourhood.

Part of the building has been evacuated and TTC is sending shelter buses for its occupants

Toronto police were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of a fire inside a unit. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Toronto police were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of a fire inside a unit. Police tweeted it was a two-alarm fire.

The victim is in hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

Meanwhile, part of the building has been evacuated and the TTC is sending shelter buses for its occupants.

Roads in the area have been closed.

