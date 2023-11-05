Fire crews battling blaze at townhouse complex in Vaughan, nearby residents asked to evacuate

Fire crews are working to get a massive blaze in Vaughan under control after it broke out Sunday at a townhouse complex that is under construction.

Vaughan Deputy Fire Chief Grant Moffatt told CBC Toronto crews received report of a fire in the area of Rutherford Road and Highway 27 at around 4:12 a.m.

Moffatt says crews are continuing to battle the fire at a townhouse complex under construction as of 9:30 a.m.

Roughly 20 to 30 unoccupied units have caught fire, he said, but no injuries have been reported.

He says propane cylinders exploded at the site.

Residents living in the nearby area have evacuated their homes and are sheltering in Emergency Medical Services and York Region Transit buses. Moffatt says residents were asked to evacuate as a precautionary measure from the smoke, but there is no danger to their structures.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has now been notified.

Roads are closed in the area, York Regional Police say.