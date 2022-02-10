Woman arrested after stealing fire truck from Toronto fire station, police say

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing and driving a fire truck in the city's east end Thursday morning.

The bizarre theft happened at Toronto Fire Station 227 on Queen Street East near Woodbine Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

Police say someone broke into the fire station through a window and drove a fire truck through the station's closed bay doors. A part of the door was found across the street on the ground.

Const. Ed Parks said it's unclear if the keys were in the fire truck.

The truck was found about a 10-minute drive away from the fire station on Unwin Avenue near Cherry Beach, police added.

A 28-year-old woman pulled over and was arrested. She remains in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.