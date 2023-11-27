Content
Toronto

1 person dead after fire at Toronto shelter hotel, police say

Toronto police said they received reports of a second-alarm fire on the fourth floor at the Toronto Plaza Hotel, in the area of Wilson Avenue and Jane Street at around 9:45 a.m.

Police looking into cause of fire

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said fire crews located a person inside a unit at the Toronto Plaza Hotel and that person later died as a result of their injuries. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

One person has died following a fire at a Toronto shelter hotel, police say.

Toronto police said they received report of a second-alarm fire on the fourth floor at the Toronto Plaza Hotel, in the area of Wilson Avenue and Jane Street at around 9:45 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said fire crews found the victim inside a unit and the person was taken away to be treated by paramedics.

"On behalf of Toronto Fire, I extend my sincere condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this tragic fire," Pegg said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

No other injuries were reported, police said. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. 

