One dead after fire in Parkdale apartment building

One person has died after a fire broke out in a 20-storey Toronto Community Housing building in Parkdale.

Toronto police received a call at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. The fire was found inside a unit in the Dunn Avenue near Queen Street West.

Toronto Fire officials discovered a person in the unit as they investigated. Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

It is not known yet whether the person's injuries were related to the fire or if they died from their injuries prior to the blaze.

Toronto Fire investigators and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating further.