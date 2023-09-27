Firefighters bring 4-alarm Queen Street West blaze under control

Toronto firefighters battled a significant blaze in the city's busy Queen Street West corridor early Wednesday.

The fire began in a mixed use commercial and residential building on Queen Street just west of Bathurst around 1:30 a.m. It quickly spread to neighbouring buildings.

One firefighter and one occupant, a man in his 20s, were treated on scene for minor injuries and taken to hospital as a precaution, according to Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg, who spoke to media from the scene.

Another firefighter was sent to hospital just hours earlier after falling into a basement while battling a fire at a North York home under construction Tuesday night.

Both fires are under control.

"Tonight has been a stark reminder of the realities of what our crews do each and every day," Pegg said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them both and, of course, with the displaced and injured residents here. We're hoping for a full recovery and I'm very thankful that we didn't see something worse."