Fire, police on scene of Oshawa apartment fire

Durham Regional Police Service has evacuated a building in Oshawa in the wake of a large apartment fire.

Building has been evacuated, people urged to avoid area

Firefighters on scene of an Oshawa apartment fire. Police are asking people to avoid the area. (Durham Regional Police Service)

Firefighters were battling the blaze on Ritson Rd. South Saturday morning, and police are urging people to avoid the area.

It's unclear yet what caused the fire. However, a picture shared by police shows the building's roof on fire and plumes of smoke rising up.

