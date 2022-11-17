Man suffers life-threatening injuries in apartment building fire in Toronto's west end

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in an apartment building fire in Toronto's west end on Wednesday.

Police said the flames broke out in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street. Toronto firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 6:45 p.m. The fire is now out.

Toronto Fire Services said when firefighters arrived, they rescued the man from a unit.

Paramedics took him to a trauma centre.

Police have closed roads in the area and motorists are urged to take alternate routes.