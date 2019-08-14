2 fires disrupt morning rush on TTC Line 1
Two fire investigations at Bloor-Yonge station caused problems for scores of people using the TTC's Line 1 Wednesday morning.
Regular service has since resumed on Line 1
There was no service for several hours on Line 1 between Union and Eglinton stations.
Firefighters were first called to Bloor-Yonge station just after 9 a.m. for a track-level blaze on the northbound platform, said Toronot Fire Capt. David Eckerman.
Eckerman said by the time crews arrived, the fire had been extinguished, likely by TTC personnel.
A second call came in at 9:38 a.m. for another fire in the same area. It has been extinguished, Eckerman said.
An investigation is ongoing.
