2 fires disrupt morning rush on TTC Line 1

Two fire investigations at Bloor-Yonge station caused problems for scores of people using the TTC's Line 1 Wednesday morning.

There was no service for several hours on Line 1 between Union and Eglinton stations.

Firefighters were first called to Bloor-Yonge station just after 9 a.m. for a track-level blaze on the northbound platform, said Toronot Fire Capt. David Eckerman.

Eckerman said by the time crews arrived, the fire had been extinguished, likely by TTC personnel.

A second call came in at 9:38 a.m. for another fire in the same area. It has been extinguished, Eckerman said.

An investigation is ongoing.