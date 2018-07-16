Fire crews battle blaze in Old City Hall

Toronto Fire battled a blaze at Old City Hall after flames broke out inside the building on Monday.

Firefighters were called to the area of Queen Street West and Bay Street shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an office in the south east corner.

Emergency crews say they were able to douse the fire quickly.

The building suffered significant damage but the sprinkler system prevented the flames from growing and spreading, says Toronto fire chief Matthew Pegg.

Toronto police say they received reports that the fire may have been deliberately set but fire crews did not want to speculate as to whether the incident was suspicious.

No injuries were reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating

