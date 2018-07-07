Firefighter slightly injured in 3-alarm blaze in vacant building downtown

A Toronto firefighter was slightly injured early Saturday while crews were trying to contain an overnight 3-alarm fire in a vacant building downtown.

The firefighter was treated and released at the scene on Peter Street near Richmond Street West, east of Spadina Avenue, according to Toronto paramedics.

It took firefighters more than two hours to put the fire, Capt. Michael Westwood, spokesperson for Toronto Fire, said Saturday.

Part of the roof of this building is said to have collapsed during the fire. (John Hanley/CBC) "Flames got up through the roof and there was a partial roof collapse. It appears to be an abandoned building," Westwood said.

Toronto Fire received a call about smoke in the four-storey building at 12:36 a.m.

About 70 firefighters and 17 fire trucks responded to the call. The blaze was considered a three-alarm fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy smoke and flames were visible, Westwood said. Crews fought the fire using two aerial towers or vehicles, he added.

The fire was extinguished at 2:52 a.m., but crews were still at the scene early Saturday monitoring hotspots, he said.

"We still have fire watch on scene now," he said.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Toronto Fire did not release an estimate of the damage, but Westwood said it was significant. It is not known if water, smoke and flames damaged businesses on either side of the building.