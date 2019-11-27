Skip to Main Content
Crews fight fire at Oshawa tire shop
Toronto·New

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at Durham Tires on 491 Ritson Road.

No reported injuries, police say

CBC News ·
Crews battled the fire on Ritson Road S. in Oshawa Wednesday morning. (Oshawa Fire Services/Twitter)

A tire shop in Oshawa was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning.

The call came at 8:30 a.m. for a fire at Durham Tires at 491 Ritson Rd, said Consté George Tudos with Durham Regional Police.

It seems nobody was inside the building when fire broke out, Tudos said, and there are no reported injuries.

Oshawa Fire says people should stay away from the area. Nearby residents are advised to keep doors and windows shut as smoke travels.

Police closed off part of the road Wednesday morning.

