Crews fight fire at Oshawa tire shop

A tire shop in Oshawa was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning.

The call came at 8:30 a.m. for a fire at Durham Tires at 491 Ritson Rd, said Consté George Tudos with Durham Regional Police.

We are asking residents in the area of this fire (just west of Ritson Road along Beatty Ave.) to keep your doors and windows shut as smoke migrates that way. <a href="https://t.co/dg7JA8WBkQ">pic.twitter.com/dg7JA8WBkQ</a> —@OshawaFire

It seems nobody was inside the building when fire broke out, Tudos said, and there are no reported injuries.

Oshawa Fire says people should stay away from the area. Nearby residents are advised to keep doors and windows shut as smoke travels.

Crews continue to battle this structure fire on Ritson Road South. Stay clear of the area. <a href="https://t.co/AlmvX3XXc9">pic.twitter.com/AlmvX3XXc9</a> —@OshawaFire

Police closed off part of the road Wednesday morning.