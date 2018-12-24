Fire destroys home under construction in Scarborough

A home under construction in Scarborough was destroyed early Monday morning after a fire broke out.

Toronto Fire responded to the two alarm blaze at Bellehaven Crescent, near Kingston and Bellamy roads just before 4 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived arrived on scene they found the home completely engulfed in flames.

A nearby home was evacuated and the fire was knocked down.

No injuries were reported, police say.

Toronto Fire are investigating the cause of the incident.