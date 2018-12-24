Skip to Main Content
Fire destroys home under construction in Scarborough

A home under construction in Scarborough was destroyed early Monday morning after a fire broke out.

A nearby home was evacuated before the fire was knocked down, Toronto Fire says

Toronto Fire responded to the two alarm blaze at Bellehaven Crescent, near Kingston and Bellamy roads just before 4 a.m. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto Fire responded to the two alarm blaze at Bellehaven Crescent, near Kingston and Bellamy roads just before 4 a.m. 

When emergency crews arrived arrived on scene they found the home completely engulfed in flames.

A nearby home was evacuated and the fire was knocked down.

No injuries were reported, police say. 

Toronto Fire are investigating the cause of the incident. 

