Massive fire destroys Brampton food plant

A massive fire that tore through a food processing facility in Brampton late Sunday is believed to have destroyed the building, Peel Regional Police say.

When officers arrived at the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. they saw flames ripping through the roof of a poultry warehouse owned by TNT Foods International Inc.

The building, located in the area of Wilkinson and Tomken roads, near Highway 407 and Dixie Road, was empty when the fire broke out, police noted.

No injuries were reported, but it took firefighters several hours to knock down the blaze.

Fire and emergency crews remained at the scene Monday morning to extinguish hot spots.