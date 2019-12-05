Fire destroys barn at family farm in Mount Albert

A fire engulfed a barn at a popular family farm in Mount Albert Wednesday evening leaving the structure in rubble.

The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. at a farm located around an hour northeast of Toronto.

When fire crews arrived, the building was fully involved, said Uxbridge Fire Chief Phil Alexander.

Trucks from East Gwillimbury, Uxbridge and Whitchurch-Stouffville responded to the fire and Alexander said they got the blaze under control quickly.

Firefighters stayed on scene until around 2 a.m. Thursday to monitor hot spots, as the steel roof had collapsed causing a lot of debris.

Brooks Farms posted a video of the fire on their Facebook page saying that the blaze took place in their "party barn" and not the main building where the farmers market takes place.

"Hard day here everyone, but the worst is over and emergency services have been stellar," the post read.

"Thanks for all the support. We'll update up tomorrow. Still no power at the house but no one was hurt."

The farm will still open at 9 a.m. Thursday for its farmers market.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unclear.

The fire chief says an investigation will proceed later Thursday morning.