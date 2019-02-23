1 seriously injured in west end house fire

One person was taken to hospital with serious but not-life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Toronto's west end early Saturday, paramedics say.

The fire near Delaware Avenue North and Geary Avenue, in the area of Ossington Avenue and Dupont Street, left four other nearby homes with smoke damage.

Firefighters were called to the address in the city's Davenport neighbourhood at about 12:20 a.m.

No one had to be rescued, but firefighters searched the home, according to Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke. About 50 firefighters and 12 trucks responded to the call.

"There was quite a bit of damage," Powell said.

Two people went into an ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation, he added.

One person was taken to a local hospital, James Burgin, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, told CBC Toronto.

The fire was brought under control by 1 a.m. Firefighters are still at the scene monitoring hot spots.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Toronto police closed roads in the area as firefighters brought the blaze under control but roads have since reopened.