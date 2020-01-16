Fire crews work to rescue man after elevator free fall in Bloor and Yonge area

Fire crews are working to rescue an man trapped in an elevator that briefly fell because of a broken cable in the Bloor Street and Yonge Street area.

Crews were called to a 25-storey residential building at 88 Bloor St. E. around 6:40 p.m.

Capt. David Eckerman told CBC News one person got inside an elevator on about the 14th floor, before it fell for a few floors and got stuck at a lower level.

The man is awake and conscious but is believed to have suffered a leg injury. There's no word yet on his precise condition.

Crews will be rappelling down inside the elevator shaft to retrieve the man and bring him up through the top.

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority has been notified.