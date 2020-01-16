Fire crews rescue man after elevator free fall in Bloor and Yonge area

Fire crews have rescued a man trapped in an elevator that briefly free fell because of a broken cable in the Bloor Street and Yonge Street area.

Crews were called to a 25-storey residential building at 88 Bloor St. E. around 6:40 p.m.

Capt. David Eckerman told CBC News one person got inside an elevator on about the 14th floor, before it fell for a few floors and got stuck at a lower level.

The man was awake and conscious but reported suffering a leg injury.

Crews rappelled down inside the elevator shaft to retrieve the man and bring him up through the top. He made it to safety around 9 p.m.

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority has been notified.