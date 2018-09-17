Fire crews battle 3-alarm blaze in Scarborough restaurant

Crews are working to knock down a three-alarm fire at a restaurant in Scarborough on Monday night.

The call came in to Toronto Fire Services just after 8 p.m. from Best Kabob and Karahi on Markham Road near the corner of Eglinton Avenue East.

Crews arrived on the scene to visible smoke pouring out of the building, and the fire was immediately upgraded to a two-alarm, said Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak.

He said at the moment the fire moved to the roof of the building it was upgraded again to a three-alarm blaze.

It was unclear whether anyone was in the building at the start of the fire, but there have been no injuries reported, Ratushniak said.

Police have closed Markham Road in both directions, between Eglinton Avenue East and Blakemanor Boulevard.