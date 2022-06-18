Fire causes vacant building in downtown Hamilton to collapse partially

A vacant commercial building in Hamilton has partially collapsed after a massive fire early Saturday.

The Hamilton fire department said crews were called to the four-storey building at 206 King Street W., near Caroline St. S., shortly after 6 a.m. No one has been injured in the blaze.

When fire crews entered the building, they encountered flames, heat and smoke, according to Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe. Crews retreated out of safety, he said.

While crews fought the fire from outside the building, the fire caused "significant" structural collapse on all four sides, he said. The collapse also affected a restaurant next door, he added.

Cunliffe said embers from the fire may have sparked a balcony fire at a nearby condo. He said the secondary fire was quickly contained to the balcony but damage is estimated at $25,000.

At one point, the fire department urged people living in the immediate area of the main fire to stay inside and keep their windows closed because large plumes of smoke were migrating east and across the mountain.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire department has notified the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office about the blaze.

Two firefighters stand on the street outside a commercial building fire in Hamilton. (Andrew Collins/CBC)