Man charged with murder in fatal Etobicoke house fire

A 24-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a fatal house fire in Toronto.

Police say the blaze broke out last Wednesday in the northwest corner of the city.

They say 61-year-old Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell was found dead in the burnt-out home.

Joel Vassell, 24, was originally charged with arson in the case, but police now say they've laid an additional charge of first-degree murder.

Police declined to confirm the relationship between the victim and the accused. Vassell is being held in police custody after appearing in court on Wednesday.