Businesses evacuated in Etobicoke due to fire at equipment rental facility

A three-alarm industrial fire at an equipment rental facility in Etobicoke prompted emergency crews to evacuate businesses in the area on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported, according to Toronto Fire Services. Toronto police said there were reports of propane tanks exploding.

The fire broke out at 40 Racine Rd., a single storey building that houses Cooper Equipment Rentals, near Brydon Drive, in the area of Martin Grove Road and Rexdale Boulevard. Firefighters were notified at about 3:40 p.m.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a tweet that the fire is now under control.

"The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire will commence once confirmed safe to do so," Pegg said.

Racine Road is closed from Martin Grove Road to Kipling Avenue. People are urged to avoid the area.

TTC buses have been made available for shelter.