Man has life-threatening injuries after 14th-floor fire at Toronto apartment building

A man was critically injured in a blaze at an apartment building in the Toronto neighbourhood of Caledonia late Thursday, firefighters say.

Emergency services were called to the building on Blackthorn Avenue around 11:45 p.m. They arrived to thick black smoke billowing from the 14th floor.

Firefighters forced their way into a unit where the fire seems to have originated and found a man without vital signs.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Firefighters were unable to provide an update on his condition as of 7 a.m. Friday.

The blaze inside the unit was quickly put out and the investigation into its cause is ongoing.