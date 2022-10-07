Man has life-threatening injuries after 14th-floor fire at Toronto apartment building
A man was critically injured in a blaze at an apartment building in the Toronto neighbourhood of Caledonia late Thursday, firefighters say. Emergency services were called to the building on Blackthorn Avenue around 11:45 p.m.
Man was found inside unit without any vital signs
Emergency services were called to the building on Blackthorn Avenue around 11:45 p.m. They arrived to thick black smoke billowing from the 14th floor.
Firefighters forced their way into a unit where the fire seems to have originated and found a man without vital signs.
He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Firefighters were unable to provide an update on his condition as of 7 a.m. Friday.
The blaze inside the unit was quickly put out and the investigation into its cause is ongoing.