Fire destroys house under construction, prompts evacuation of 2 homes

An early morning fire has destroyed a house under construction in south Etobicoke on Wednesday, but no one was injured in the blaze.

The residential fire on Beta Street, near Evans Avenue and Brown's Line, prompted Toronto firefighters to evacuate homes on either side. Flames could be seen from kilometres away.

Firefighters rescued an elderly woman in one neighbouring home and paramedics sheltered her in an emergency vehicle until relatives were able to pick her up, according to Steve Henderson, spokesperson for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the house under construction when firefighters arrived on the scene and the house was engulfed in flames. Crews were called to the fire at about 3:20 a.m.

The early morning fire destroyed the house under construction. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Capt. Michael Westwood, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services, said the fire gutted most of the structure. An estimate of the damage was not available.

The roof and south wall of the house under construction collapsed in the blaze, he added.

Westwood said the fire was brought under control before 5:30 a.m.

The cause is currently being investigated.

Crews are still on the scene to put out hot spots.