9 dogs dead after fire breaks out in King Township

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating after nine dogs died in a fire in a King Township kennel.

The fire broke out overnight and burned itself out, Deputy Fire Chief James Arnold told CBC Toronto.

Employees realized what had happened when they got in around 8:30 a.m.

Arnold confirmed nine dogs died, but couldn't say how many animals the facility normally holds.

No other dogs were injured, he said.

York Regional Police say they had officers at the scene Wednesday afternoon, but it appears the fire was non-criminal.