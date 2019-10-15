1 boy in hospital with 'serious' leg injury after 2 teens in SUV collide with truck

The intersection of Finch Avenue and Dufferin Street is closed after a collision between an SUV and a truck early Tuesday morning.

Police were called at 4:45 a.m. for reports of a collision. They found two 13-year-old boys in the vehicle — the driver, who was uninjured, and a passenger who was taken to SickKids Hospital with a serious leg injury.

Staff Sgt. Paul Lentsch of the Toronto police traffic services division said investigators are looking into what led to the crash, including excessive speed or whether the driver of the SUV failed to stop at the intersection.

The force's collision reconstruction unit was headed to the scene, Lentsch said.

Bus service in the area is affected as a result of the collision. The 36 Finch West is on a detour via Dufferin Street, Overbrook Place and Willingdon Avenue.