TIFF cuts 12 full-time staff members, cites pandemic and SAG-AFTRA strike as factors

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) shed 12 full-time staff members across various departments in a restructuring on Thursday.

Judy Lung, TIFF's vice-president of public relations and communications, cites setbacks from the pandemic and this year's Hollywood strikes as factors.

The cuts come three months after TIFF hosted a diminished edition of its annual September film showcase that lacked its usual star power due to the actors' strike.

The non-profit is also set to lose Bell as its leading sponsor at the end of this year.

TIFF says it is conducting a "strategic review" of its business model in order to enhance its year-round and festival operations, with restructuring part of the initiative.

Lung says TIFF values the work of the individuals cut and thanks them for their contributions to the organization.

"Like many in the arts and entertainment sector, we are continuing to recover from the pandemic as well as the setback of this year's SAG-AFTRA strike. We have undertaken a strategic review of our business and put in place measures that will optimize our year-round and festival operations and offerings to better serve our stakeholders," Lung said in a statement Thursday.

"This includes refocusing our resources and restructuring some departments, which has impacted 12 full-time staff members."

