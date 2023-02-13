5th teen girl gets bail in case involving swarming death of unhoused Toronto man

A fifth teen girl accused in the swarming death of an unhoused Toronto man has been granted bail.

Justice Maria Sirivar ruled on Monday that the teen, represented by defence lawyer Ayderus Alawai, will be under the constant supervision of a responsible person. The bail comes with conditions.

Upon hearing the ruling, family members embraced the girl, who was in tears.

Reasons for the decision will be released in court on Thursday, Feb. 23.

In the case, all eight teen girls accused in the fatal stabbing of Kenneth Lee have now had their bail hearings. Three have been denied bail and will remain in an open custody youth detention facility.

All of the girls, who range in age from 13 to 16, were charged with second-degree murder.

Lee, 59, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was allegedly beaten and stabbed by a group of girls not far from a downtown Toronto shelter in the early morning hours of Dec. 18.

The identities of the girls cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Under the law, a responsible person does not post any money for bail. Instead, if an accused under their watch violates any conditions, the adult can be arrested and may face jail time.

Under the bail conditions, the girl: