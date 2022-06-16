One of the biggest global sporting events is coming to Toronto after a successful bid to co-host the 2026 men's World Cup games right here in the city's very own BMO field.

FIFA released its list of host cities for the international soccer tournament's 23rd edition, which is set to take place across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. from June 8 to July 3, 2026.

Mayor John Tory celebrated the city's successful bid on Thursday, following the announcement.

"On behalf of the residents of Toronto and council, I am delighted that Toronto has been chosen as a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026," Tory said in a news release.

"There is no bigger sports tournament on the planet and it will be an opportunity to welcome the world and showcase all that our city has to offer to a global audience."

“This is the greatest thing, for the greatest city and country in the world” says MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum. <br><br>Tanenbaum and Toronto Mayor John Tory obviously thrilled with being named 2026 World Cup host city. <br><br>“Now the real work begins” says Tory. <a href="https://t.co/hG9dQi9FMC">pic.twitter.com/hG9dQi9FMC</a> —@Devin_Heroux

FIFA announced Toronto will be a host city for the World Cup 2026 along with Vancouver and 14 other cities in Mexico and the United States — though it has not yet been announced how many matches will take place in Toronto and when.

"Toronto will host multiple matches at BMO Field and major fan events across the city for the duration of the 32-day tournament," the city release notes. "FIFA will determine at a later date which tournament matches will be played in Toronto."

The city could host up to five of the 10 matches expected to be hosted in Canada out of the 80 matches in total across the 16 cities selected in North America.

Toronto will host soccer matches at BMO Field, the home of Toronto FC, which has a capacity of 30,000 but will rise beyond the FIFA-mandated minimum of 40,000 after upgrades are made in time for the summer of 2026.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 will represent a historic moment for the game of soccer, and for our great city, and we are appreciative to all who helped us achieve this goal, including both the Provincial and Federal governments," said Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE).

Goooaaal! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> has been chosen as a Host City for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. We share this honour with other cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HostCity2026?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HostCity2026</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/jERcwI24Cp">pic.twitter.com/jERcwI24Cp</a> —@cityoftoronto

Games expected to cost taxpayers at least $90M

The event will come with a hefty price tag for the city, with the Toronto games expected to cost an estimated $290 million — though the provincial and federal governments are expected to cover approximately two-thirds of that figure.

The city expects to spend more than $90 million to host some of the 2026 matches, according to a staff report released in March.

FIFA announced Toronto will be a host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026 along with Vancouver and 14 other cities in Mexico and the United States (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

City council approved the plan in April, which had noted a proposed price tag for hosting would be $73.8 million, plus another $20 million in supporting resources.

City staff have projected that Toronto will make back $307 million, according to the report. The city also expects to create 3,300 new jobs and host around 174,000 overnight visitors during the tournament, which would account for another $3.5 million in tax revenue.