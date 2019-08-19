Multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

Police are investigating a crash in Richmond Hill, Ont. on Sunday night that left one person dead and five others injured.

The crash involved at least three vehicles, according to Acting Insp. Andrew Bell of York Regional Police.

Officers were initially called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Tower Hill Road at about 9:30 p.m. for reports of a major crash involving several vehicles.

The collision, which caused a chain reaction, actually began in the area of Yonge Street and Jefferson Side Road, Bell said on Monday.

"I understand that one vehicle caused the chain of events, crossing into oncoming traffic," Bell told CBC Toronto.

A York Regional Police officer stands near the wreck of a vehicle after the crash. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

One person died of injuries at the scene. Bell said the person is an adult, but police have not released the person's age or sex because next of kin have not been notified yet.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The three seriously injured people are now in stable condition.

Bell said the person who died and the two seriously injured people were in one vehicle, while the other injured people were in separate vehicles.

Engine of 1 vehicle found south of crash scene

The crash scattered debris over a large area and an engine was found about 100 metres south of the crash scene.

York police's major collision unit was notified and is continuing to investigate the crash.

Yonge Street was closed in all directions, from 19th Avenue and Jefferson Side Road, to allow officers to investigate the crash, but it has since been reopened.

The engine of one vehicle, shown here, was found about 100 metres south of the crash scene. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)