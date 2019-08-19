1 dead, 5 taken to hospital following fiery Richmond Hill crash

One person has died and five taken to hospital following a crash Sunday night in Richmond Hill, York paramedics say.

York Regional Police say that around 9:30 p.m., emergency services were called to the area of Yonge Street and Jefferson Side Road for reports that a vehicle had flipped over and was on fire.

Paramedics say one person died at the scene.

Two people were transported to a Toronto hospital and three to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Officials have not released the ages or gender of the victims.

Police say Yonge Street has been closed in all directions between 19th Avenue and Jefferson Side Road for an investigation.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.