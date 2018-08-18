Festivals, construction and road closures: Your guide to Toronto this weekend

Toronto is in the heat of summer season - that means festivals in every nook of the city, and construction on lots of corners.

So, here's a guide to Toronto traffic this weekend - areas to avoid in vehicles, and to enjoy on foot or on wheels.

Festival of South Asia

The festival takes place along Gerrard Street East in Little India on Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19, from noon to 11 p.m.

Gerrard Street East will be closed from Glenside Avenue to Coxwell Avenue from Saturday, August 18 at 8 a.m. to Monday, August 20 at 2 a.m.

Taste of Manila

The Filipino street festival will take over parts of Bathurst Street on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bathurst Street will be closed from Wilson Avenue to Laurelcrest Avenue from Saturday at 12 a.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m.

TTC will be rerouting to accommodate the closures. ​

Chinatown Festival

The festival takes place in Chinatown on Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Spadina Avenue southbound lanes will be closed from St. Andrew Street to Sullivan Street from Saturday at midnight to Sunday at midnight.

Dundas Street will be open.

Wheels on the Danforth

The car show and street festival is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Danforth Avenue will be closed from Byng Avenue to Leyton Avenue, and from Warden to Leyton from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Danforth Road will be closed from Landry Avenue to Danforth Avenue from 7 a.m. to midnight. ​

Panorama India Day Festival and Grand Parade

The street festival and parade takes place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Two northbound lanes on University Avenue will be closed from Queen Street West to Dundas Street on Sunday from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Armoury Street will be closed from University Avenue to Chestnut Street on Sunday from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Streets Toronto

This festival will close areas of Bloor Street and Yonge Street to motor vehicles on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and open them up for walking, cycling, and activities like scavenger hunts, dance classes, painting, ball hockey and yoga.

Bloor Street will be closed between Montrose Avenue and Sherbourne Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ​​Vehicles can cross at Christie/Grace, Bathurst, Spadina, Avenue, Bay, Church, Ted Rogers and Sherbourne

Yonge Street will also be closed between Davenport Road and Queen Street from 830 a.m. to 3 p.m. ​Vehicles can cross at Wellesley, College, Gerrard, Dundas, Shuter and Queen



Construction and filming: Other closures this weekend

Queen Street East and West will both be closed for film shooting on Saturday, August 18.

1313 Queen Street West will be closed from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m.

315 Queen Street East will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Queen's Park Crescent East will be closed for film shooting on Saturday as well.

73 Queen's Park Crescent East will be closed from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Albion Road is closed for rebuilding a manhole from 30 metres west of Barker Avenue to the intersection from Thursday, August 16 to September 7, 2018.

Avenue Road southbound curb lane is closed for construction from Bedford Park Avenue to Douglas Avenue until August 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bloor Street West eastbound and westbound curb lanes will be closed for construction from 2520 Bloor Street West to High Park Avenue until August 24, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dixon Road eastbound curb lane is closed at Kelfield Street for construction until August 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dufferin Street northbound curb lane is closed for construction from Geary Avenue to Par Avenue until September 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.