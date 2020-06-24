Toronto Islands ferry service to restart ths weekend with COVID-19 measures in place

Ferry service to Toronto Island Park is set to restart this weekend with measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19 in place, the city said on Wednesday.

Boats will start running again this Saturday, at 50 per cent capacity to allow for social distancing by passengers on board.

Tickets have to be purchased online and are limited to up to 5,000 per day, the city said in a news release. They are only valid for the day selected when they are bought.

Non-medical masks or face coverings will be mandatory for all passengers.

The city recommends that people try to avoid peak hours, which are generally between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. for the return trip.

Note that washrooms on board the ferries will be closed, though they will be open at the terminal and at Toronto Island Park.

Amenities that will also open on the islands on Saturday include:

Splash pads.

Franklin Gardens.

William Meany Maze.

Some food and beverage services.

Disc golf.

The COVID-19 guidelines were developed in consultation with Toronto Public Health, the city said.

For a schedule of ferry service to various destinations on the islands, click here.