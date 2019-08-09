Ferry service to Hanlan's Point to resume Saturday
The ferry had been suspended due to high water levels since May
Ferry service to Hanlan's Point will resume Saturday at 8 a.m. weather permitting, says the City of Toronto, after the service was suspended due to high water levels in May.
Lake Ontario reaches highest level in recorded history, leaving Toronto Islands bracing for more flooding
High Lake Ontario water levels delay official opening of Toronto beaches
Hanlan's Point Beach, along with the west side of Gibraltar Point, Olympic Island and Snake Island will remain unsupervised, meaning lifeguards will not be on duty in these locations.
The city's Parks, Forestry and Recreation division warns that visitors and residents should still exercise caution around shorelines as conditions can change quickly.
Centre Island Beach, Ward's Island Beach and the eastern half of Gibraltar Point Beach will be supervised by lifeguards from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, the city says.
