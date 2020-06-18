Ontario Provincial Police are heralding a newly-revealed fentanyl bust as the largest of its kind in the province.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said they launched an investigation in April into what was then a suspected methamphetamine operation in Durham and Halton.

But as the investigation unfolded, investigators released it was actually a fentanyl tableting operation.

Once production was finished, people linked to the operation were then trafficking the deadly opioid in both Ontario and British Columbia, according to police.

Investigators say they intercepted a "large quantity" of fentanyl pills in B.C. on May 27.

Then on May 30, according to the news release, police arrested three people and raided "suspected fentanyl tableting and storage sites" in Oakville and Burlington.

Police say the accused were producing pills that were "counterfeit replicas" of legitimate painkillers.

Investigators say they seized:

123,700 fentanyl pills.

70 kg of fentanyl powder.

More than 300 kg of bulk powder utilized as binding and cutting agent.

A commercial-sized pill press.

An industrial pill press with counterfeit tableting stamp.

Police say they also seized other materials used to make counterfeit pills, as well as $20,000 in cash.

"This is the largest seizure of fentanyl by law enforcement in Ontario," police said in the news release.

Investigators say they found several other pieces of equipment that were being used to make the pills. (Ontario Provincial Police)

A Toronto man and two people from Burlington are now facing a host of charges, including production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The three were arrested and released on undertakings, according to the news release. They are expected to appear in court in September.