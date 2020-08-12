How a fender bender led to allegations of a fake eye witness and a negligent police investigation

Three years after Qi Neng Chen was involved in a seemingly simple fender bender, he's lost all of the trust he once had in Ontario's justice system.

The Markham, Ont. contractor is suing the South Simcoe police and other involved parties for $25,000 after police determined he was at fault in the collision — despite evidence Chen and his lawyer say proves otherwise.

"My life has been totally changed," Chen told CBC News in Mandarin through an interpreter. "I have to take pills to go to sleep… I have a big temper now and I don't trust anybody."

The police finding meant that Chen's insurance company deemed him at fault and raised his monthly insurance premium. He was also forced to pay around $4,000 out of pocket for the damage to his van.

In his statement of claim, Chen alleges that the other driver provided a false police report, fabricated an alleged eye witness and didn't disclose his relationship with that witness to police. Chen also alleges that police were negligent by not thoroughly investigating the crash before determining that he was at fault.

The South Simcoe Police Services Board, the other driver involved, the alleged eye witness and Chen's insurance company have all filed statements of defence denying the allegations against them.

Qi Neng Chen took this photo of his van (right) after a collision involving a transport truck (left) on the morning of Aug. 1, 2017 in Bradford, Ont. (Submitted by Qi Neng Chen)

Chen says he was rear-ended by a transport truck while stopped at a red light in downtown Bradford, Ont. on Aug. 1, 2017. At the time, he says the truck driver, Frank Pirritano, admitted he was at fault, agreed to pay for the damage to the van and told Chen to get a quote for the repairs.

Conflicting stories

But that's not what Pirritano reported to police. The next day, the transport truck driver filed a report saying that Chen backed up into his truck and that an independent witness saw it happen.

Chen didn't find out about the alleged witness or what Pirritano told police until a few weeks later, when he obtained a copy of the police report that had already determined he was at fault for the crash.

"I didn't see anybody, there was no witness at all," said Chen.

The final police report lists an "independent witness" who was standing on the sidewalk at the time. Chen later found out the witness was Jon Semiao.

Qi Neng Chen paid more than $4,000 out of pocket for repairs to his van because his insurance wouldn't cover the cost after police found him at fault in the August 2017 crash. (Submitted by Qi Neng Chen)

Police didn't ask Semiao to provide a written statement about what he saw until six months after the accident — after the investigator had determined what happened and after persistent inquiries from Chen's paralegal, according to Chen's statement of claim.

Witness says he's known other driver for 30 years

In his police statement, Semiao told the investigator he'd known Pirritano since 1988, and while they weren't close friends, their sons had played on a sports team together.

Semiao said he was in the area on the morning of the crash because he had been hired to fix plumbing issues at a nearby restaurant. He also said he didn't see Pirritano again until a few days later at Tim Hortons, where Pirritano asked for his phone number in case he needed it in connection to the case.

But phone records that Chen's paralegal, Kevin Josephs, obtained through the legal proceeding show four short phone calls between Pirritano and Semiao's cell phones on Aug. 2, the day after the crash.

A private investigator Josephs hired also spoke with the restaurant owner about Semiao. The private investigator's report said that the owner told him that he hadn't hired Semiao to do repairs in the restaurant that August.

Paralegal Kevin Josephs says he's never seen a case before like this 'head scratcher,' involving his client Qi Neng Chen. (Christopher Mulligan/CBC)

Chen's lawsuit alleges that Semiao provided a false statement to police to help Pirritano avoid liability for the collision.

In a letter to CBC News, Semiao's lawyer said the claims against his client are baseless and without merit.

Pirritano denies personal relationship with witness

Pirritano and his lawyer didn't respond to requests for comment from CBC News. But in his statement of defence, the transport truck driver denies having a personal relationship with Semiao.

"If just basic investigative techniques had been used, they would have come to the conclusion that this alleged eyewitness was simply just not present," Josephs told CBC News.

"It is unfathomable that the police, faced with all of this evidence, [have] still, to this date, maintained that the report they filed before they had an opportunity to speak to the alleged eyewitness is correct."

South Simcoe police chief Andrew Fletcher told CBC News in an email that he couldn't speak in detail about the case because it's before the courts.

"I am however confident after reviewing the file that the actions of our officer in investigating this collision were appropriate and not influenced by any of the persons involved," wrote Fletcher.

Witness at the auto body shop

While Chen alleges no witnesses approached him and Pirritano at the scene of the collision, he says there was a witness to Pirritano taking responsibility for the crash.

A few hours after the disputed collision, Chen says he took his van to an auto repair shop in Markham to get a quote for the damage to the back of his van — like he alleges Pirritano requested.

An employee of Smart Horse Auto Centre confirmed with Josephs that Chen brought in his van on August 1, and after coming up with a more than $3,000 estimate for the repairs, the employee called Pirritano to confirm that he would pay for it, according to the statement of claim.

The employee, Simone To, told Josephs that in that initial call Pirritano agreed to take responsibility for the crash and would drop by the auto body shop the next day, August 2, to arrange payment. Pirritano didn't show, and in a follow up call To says Pirritano told her he couldn't afford the repairs and he would report the claim to his insurance company.

Four months after Josephs contacted police about this witness, the investigator called To in February 2018.

In the supplementary police occurrence report about that call, the investigator says To recounted her phone calls with Pirritano.

The account is very similar to what To told Josephs, except when pressed by police To says Pirritano didn't specifically say he was at fault in the crash. Instead, To told police that she told Pirritano, "By paying, you are responsible," and Pirritano responded, "Yes," according to the occurrence report.

Despite that supplementary occurrence report and others, police did not change their finding of fault in the case.

In his statement of defence, Pirritano denies ever acknowledging fault or admitting liability for the crash. The transport truck driver also denies that he ever said he would pay for the damages from the collision.

'I will get my justice'

"What's happened to [Chen] is shocking, it should not happen in Canada," said Josephs. "There needs to be some measure of exposure to what has happened here, so that it does not happen again."

In the three years since the fender bender, Chen has sold his van but refuses to give up his case.

"No matter how much money I spend, no matter how much time I spend, I will get my justice," he told CBC News.

Chen's claim was originally scheduled to be heard in Toronto small claims court next month, but has been delayed due to COVID-19.